Eight previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths announced in Ohio County

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing eight COVID-19 associated death for Thursday. These deaths were identified through State and Local surveillance data and death certificate data match.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is also announcing twelve new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.  

Currently, the health department reports a total of 3862 cases, including 74 deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.  

