Elderly Ohio man makes and gives away thousands of pocket crosses

Age is nothing but a number.

That’s the case for 96-year old Tony Piccluto of Gibsonburg, Ohio who says the key is to just keep moving.

Piccluto says he’s blessed…. And he pays it forward…..13-thousand crosses at a time.

His ive died 32 years ago and he had to find something to do.

About six or seven years ago he began making crosses for my family and friend and the more I made them the more everybody wanted them.

They’re called pocket crosses, and a couple of people put them in their pocket and they keep rubbing it until all od the stain comes off of it.

Tony has made thirteen thousand and refuses to take one cent for them