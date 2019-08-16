Breaking News
Elderly woman discovered with her car trapped in weeds and mud

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The call came in to 911 as a “suspicious vehicle.”

Sources tell 7News that a fisherman discovered a car pulled into tall weeds and cattails, with just the front grill visible.

It was at Lady Bend Hill, the area west of Morristown where Route 40 ends abruptly, with a small lake directly ahead.

When Belmont County deputies arrived, they discovered a 2011 black Cadillac CTS and an 87-year-old McKeesport, Pa. woman.

Chief Deputy James Zusack said they ran a check on Veronica  Kinch and discovered she was reported missing from McKeesport.

He said it was fortunate the fisherman noticed the car and reported it. Chief Deputy Zusack said Kinch was transported to Barnesville Hospital for treatment.

Other sources say the woman was lying outside the car with just her feet visible. They believe she got lost, and got stuck in weeds and mud when she attempted to turn around. Our calls to McKeesport Police have not been returned at this point. 

