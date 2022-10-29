(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When West Virginians hit the polls in just over a week, they’ll have four amendments on the ballot. Governor Jim Justice is strongly opposed to Amendment 2, and he’s been touring the Mountain State urging people to vote no.

–> Governor Justice brings message to Marshall County: “Don’t vote for Amendment Two” <–

That tour brought him to three communities in the Ohio Valley. The Governor called Amendment 2 “toxic”. If it passes, it would allow the state legislature to control more than one fourth of personal property taxes; allowing them to eliminate property taxes on business machinery, equipment and inventory.

It’s Halloween weekend, which is a time of costumes and fun, but there’s something deadly that could be in your child’s treat bags.

–> Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State <–

There have been reports of drugs, specifically deadly fentanyl, that were disguised as candy. So, parents are urged to be vigilant. Check your child’s candy, make sure to not go into strangers homes and follow basic safety rules like wearing bright colors, carrying flashlights and being safe near the roads.

This week, the area remembered 11 people lost in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh four years ago.

Four years after Tree of Life shooting, Temple Shalom remembers

The somber anniversary marks the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. History. Temple Shalom in Wheeling used the occasion to gather local leaders and call for unity. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life said this week that the best way to remember the victims is to perform deeds of loving kindness to help others.

In health news, a new report shows vaping is on the rise among women.

–> Doctor reacts to new report showing that vaping is on the rise among women in West Virginia <–

It also shows that women in West Virginia between the ages of 18 and 44 saw a 77% rise in vaping. Doctors at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital say it’s not any healthier than tobacco.

Finally, Thomas Auto Centers is getting ready to help veterans and their families who are in need this year with the annual “Freedom Tree”.

–> The Freedom Tree is back at Thomas Auto Centers to brighten veterans’ holidays <–

They’re asking for donations of money, gift cards, gas cards and toys. If you’d like to drop off a donation, or let them know of a veteran family who would benefit from some extra help this holiday, call 740-694-0452.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.