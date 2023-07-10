In what’s been a war of words, Elon Musk has called out Mark Zuckerberg again, this time to a “dick” measuring contest after calling Zuckerberg a “cuck”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Musk took to Twitter to respond to a Tweet that showed an image of a Thread between Wendy’s and Zuckerberg. Wendy’s suggested to Zuckerberg that he should now go to space to “really make him (Musk) mad.

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

This comes after Zuckerberg started a new social media platform called Threads, which Musk threatened to sue because META allegedly gained access to and abused the company’s trade secrets and intellectual property.

Recently, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.

It all started when Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called “Threads.” He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options” — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote late Tuesday.

Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk’s proposal.

“Send me location,” Zuckerberg wrote on a Wednesday night Instagram story, which showed a screenshot of Musk’s tweet alongside another user’s response urging the Twitter owner to “start training.”

Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts. The Facebook founder posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament last month.

In response to Zuckerberg’s location request on Wednesday, Musk proposed the Vegas Octagon. He then joked about his fighting skills and workout routine, suggesting that the fight may not be serious.

A “cuck” is described as a weak or servile man.