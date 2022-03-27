(WTRF) — Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk discussed longevity and the “ancient” ages of the political class in an interview with Business Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, says Fox Business.

I think we already have quite a serious issue with gerontocracy, where the leaders of so many countries are extremely old. Elon Musk, Tesla and Space X founder

Musk contends that political leaders should be no more than 10 to 20 years older than “the average age of the population they govern,” reports Fox Business.

In the U.S., it’s a very, very ancient leadership. And it is just impossible to stay in touch with the people if you are many generations older than them. Elon Musk, Tesla and Space X founder

Musk proposes age limits for office holders.

The founders of the USA put minimum ages for a local office. But they did not put maximum ages because they did not expect that people will be living so long. They should have. Because for a democracy to function, the leaders must be reasonably in touch with the bulk of the population. And if you’re too young or too old, you can’t say that you will be attached. Elon Musk, Tesla and Space X founder

Longevity is not important to Musk, but he does want to maintain his health, he said in the interview. He also sees the declining birthrate as “the single biggest threat to the future of human civilization.”