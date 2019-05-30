Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local marketing & advertising agency, EM-Media wins 3 Telly Awards.

This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.

The winning videos for EM-Media are as follows:

• Client: Youth Services System

Video Title: Samantha Pearl PSA on Mental Illness

Winner of: Silver Telly Award in Local TV: Public Service/PSA

Official Listing

Watch here

Client: Hauser's Furniture

Video Title: King Basking Testimonial

Winner of: Silver Telly Award in Online Commercials: Furniture/Home Furnishings/Appliances

Official Listing:

Watch here:

• Client: Tri-State Ford

Video Title: Image Commercial

Winner of: Bronze Telly Award in Local TV: Automotive

Official Listing

Watch here

Including this year's awards, Em-Media has won 5 Bronze awards & 4 Silver awards for a total of 9 awards since 2016. Past winners include: Eastern Gateway Community College, Mid-East Ohio Regional Council (MEORC), Gold, Khourey & Turak, Tri-State Medical Group, and Alive Shelter.

The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found here