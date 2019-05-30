EM-Media Wins 3 Telly Awards
Local marketing & advertising agency, EM-Media wins 3 Telly Awards.
This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.
The winning videos for EM-Media are as follows:
• Client: Youth Services System
Video Title: Samantha Pearl PSA on Mental Illness
Winner of: Silver Telly Award in Local TV: Public Service/PSA
Official Listing
Watch here
Client: Hauser's Furniture
Video Title: King Basking Testimonial
Winner of: Silver Telly Award in Online Commercials: Furniture/Home Furnishings/Appliances
Official Listing:
Watch here:
• Client: Tri-State Ford
Video Title: Image Commercial
Winner of: Bronze Telly Award in Local TV: Automotive
Official Listing
Watch here
Including this year's awards, Em-Media has won 5 Bronze awards & 4 Silver awards for a total of 9 awards since 2016. Past winners include: Eastern Gateway Community College, Mid-East Ohio Regional Council (MEORC), Gold, Khourey & Turak, Tri-State Medical Group, and Alive Shelter.
The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found here