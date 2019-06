The Marshall County PSD 3 is issuing a 48-hour boil order and water interruption to replace a fire hydrant in Pleasant Valley.

It will begin on Thursday, June 13.

Residents under that boil order are in the area of Pleasant Valley from 7878 Waynesburg Pike Road to 8367 Waynesburg Pike Road in Cameron.

If you have any questions, you can call 304-845-1768.