The City of Wheeling Water Department has issued the attached Boil Order on 7/16/2019 for the South Wheeling area.

Affected addresses are listed below.

3701-3803 Jacob St, 3800 Eoff St, and 28 38th St

Customers should boil water for 48 hours after service is restored.

Please share this information with residents. A second notification will be sent once the boil order has been lifted.