Limited boil order in St.Clairsville

Beginning as soon as water service is restored, the City of St. Clairsville has issued a 24-HOUR BOIL ORDER for drinking water and cooking purposes for residents on the following streets ONLY:

South Butler Street

Woodrow Avenue west of South Marietta Street

South Marietta Street at Woodrow Avenue

This would also include any homes or businesses in the surrounding areas mentioned above who experienced a loss of water this afternoon.

An unexpected water line repair has caused this advisory. At this time, the City is anticipating a three-hour water outage. Residents also may experience discoloration and temporary loss of water pressure for the following two to three days due to the repair.

If questions, please call 740-695-141