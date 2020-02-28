Closings and Delays
Parts of St. Clairsville under boil order

Boil Order

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) – The City of St. Clairsville has issued a 48-HOUR BOIL ORDER beginning AS SOON AS WATER IS RESTORED today for drinking water and cooking purposes for residents and businesses on the following streets ONLY:

· Neff Street from Young Lane to Clark Avenue;

· Cherry Alley;

· Hickman Avenue;

· Plum Alley;

· Stewart Avenue;

· Peach Alley; and

· Clark Avenue.

An unexpected water line break has caused this advisory.

Residents may experience discoloration due to the water line break and repair. Any other utility customer who may have experienced water loss today in this vicinity also should comply with the boil order.

