Streets in Bridgeport under 48-hour boil order

Boil Order

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boil Order_1559435563334.jpg.jpg

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- A waterline break has caused a 48-hour boil order in Bridgeport.

Officials say the waterline break should be wrapped up by 4 PM and after residents should boil water for 48 hours.

The areas in Bridgeport affected are Water St. to Wolfhurst 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter