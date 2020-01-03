Streets in Bridgeport under 48-hour boil order

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- A waterline break has caused a 48-hour boil order in Bridgeport.
Officials say the waterline break should be wrapped up by 4 PM and after residents should boil water for 48 hours.
The areas in Bridgeport affected are Water St. to Wolfhurst
