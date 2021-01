MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) – Crews are at the scene of a fire at a duplex in Mingo Junction.

Officials tell 7News thick black smoke is pouring out of the structure on Clifton Avenue.

Powerlines to the house have been cut.

Officials also said everyone made it out safe and no injuries were reported.

Crews from Hillendale, Mingo Junction and Steubenville are on scene.

7News is there as well and will bring you continued updates.