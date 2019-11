WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire early Monday morning.

Crews arrived around 3:37 a.m. to 98 Virginia Street on Wheeling Island.

They said they were able kept the flames and smoke confined to just the first floor.

Officials confirmed everyone inside the home was able to escape unharmed.

Sadly, a pet died as a result of the fire.

Officials are currently investigating a cause.

Stay with 7News for updates.