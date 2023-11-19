BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The scene is now clear at Jupiter Aluminum following a fire on the roof Sunday night.

Beech Bottom Fire Chief Greg Sheperd says crews were notified after flames were seen coming through a pipe.

He says the situation was under control as of 8:30 p.m.

Beech Bottom, Wellsburg, Bethany, Franklin, McKinleyville, Hooverson Heights, Colliers, and Avella, PA crews all responded, along with Brooke County Tanker Task Force, EMS and EMA.

No injuries were reported and all plant staff were evacuated.