Hotel pool closed, people claim the water gave them rashes

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department has forced the temporary closure of a local hotel swimming pool.

The pool at the Comfort Inn & Suites, Triadelphia, is closed after a family staying there Friday night, reported two of their children broke out in rashes from swimming in the pool there, Howard Gamble, WOCHD told 7News.

This afternoon, the Health Department accessed the hotel’s log which tracks the pool’s chemical levels. It showed excessively high PH and low chlorine.

Gamble said both of these levels, which are not up to standard with the health department’s guidelines, do have the potential to cause rash like the ones reported by the hotel guests.

7News spoke to the hotel manager early Saturday evening around 3p.m. They claimed the hotel levels were normal at that time. They said the pool would re-open later that day.

The health department said otherwise.

Howard said the pool will be stay closed until inspectors can determine how the water ended up this bad and the appropriate changes are made to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Regardless of whether or not the levels were back to normal.

Howard said anyone who swam there who is having similar symptoms should seek medical attention.

7News spoke to the parents over the phone. Those two kids have been treated at the ER, the parents said.

The family told 7News they’re contacting an attorney.

Stay with 7News for updates.