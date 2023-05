UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — The exit from US-22 to Route 2 is now open and the scene is cleared.

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke County officials are reporting multiple injuries in an accident on Route 2 close to the Market Street Bridge.

The Sheriff’s Office says possibly as many as five cars are involved.

Cruisers are currently blocking the exit from US-22 to Route 2.

Fire, EMS and police personnel are on scene—we’ll keep you updated.