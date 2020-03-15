Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

One killed in Washington County single-vehicle rollover

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) – Officials are reporting a fatal single-vehicle rollover in Washington County early Sunday morning.

The accident reportedly took place about 12:39 a.m. near 25 Woodland Avenue. The driver was traveling southbound when he lost control, rolling the vehicle onto its side.

The victim and sole occupant was identified as Michael D. Slider, Sr., 56 of Washington, Pennsylvania. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter