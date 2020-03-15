One killed in Washington County single-vehicle rollover

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) – Officials are reporting a fatal single-vehicle rollover in Washington County early Sunday morning.

The accident reportedly took place about 12:39 a.m. near 25 Woodland Avenue. The driver was traveling southbound when he lost control, rolling the vehicle onto its side.

The victim and sole occupant was identified as Michael D. Slider, Sr., 56 of Washington, Pennsylvania. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

