WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) – Officials are reporting a fatal single-vehicle rollover in Washington County early Sunday morning.
The accident reportedly took place about 12:39 a.m. near 25 Woodland Avenue. The driver was traveling southbound when he lost control, rolling the vehicle onto its side.
The victim and sole occupant was identified as Michael D. Slider, Sr., 56 of Washington, Pennsylvania. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.
The incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Latest Posts:
- One killed in Washington County single-vehicle rollover
- Governor: Ohio school closure might last for academic year
- Justice: West Va. schools out for at least two weeks
- Brothers buy 17,000 bottles of hand-sanitizer before Amazon pulled sales
- President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns