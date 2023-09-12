OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Route 40 in the Valley Grove section of Ohio County is closed Tuesday afternoon following a truck crash.

7News reporter Baylee Martin is at the scene and has learned that a truck veered off of Route 40 near the Valley Grove Fire Department building and landed atop a gas meter.

Units on the scene include Bethlehem Fire Department, Ohio County EMA and Middle Creek Garage.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.

Video is Tuesday’s top stories.