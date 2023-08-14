WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Emergency crews responded to a gas well explosion at 1828 Cherry Hill Rd. in Wheeling Sunday night.

Clearview Fire Chief Shawn Reinacher says a fire started at a gas buster on site around 11 p.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital, with one more life flighted with severe burns.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the crew’s arrival.

Neighbors described the sound of the explosion as loud enough to rattle their windows.

Details are limited at this time, 7News will update you with further information on air and online.