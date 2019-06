Residents can take advantage of some special rates all summer long to beat the heat with Wheeling Park’s “Fun After Five” discount program.

From May 16 to August 9, park visitors can enjoy discounted pool admission of $3 for adults and $1 for children, plus FREE waterslide admission from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy half-priced activity wristbands daily after 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Wheeling Park main office at 304-243-4085.