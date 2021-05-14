EORH celebrates reaching a milestone

East Ohio Regional Hospital is celebrating 100 days since re-opening their doors.

They had games, dancing, music, and lots of food at the event.

Hospital employees got to let loose and take a break from their normal day-to-day routines.

Employees are proud to have reached the 100 day mark and to be able to provide care for the area.

Administrator Heather Borkoski said she finds being able to expand the hospital the most exciting part.

“The biggest thing for us is the fact that literally a year ago this month, there were ten people here building this from the ground up. And now we have almost 500 employees and they’ve put their heart, soul, faith in the East Ohio. We wanted to take the time to just celebrate them and thank them in any way we could because without them we wouldn’t be here today.” Heather Borkoski – Administrator

She also said they are all excited for the future with the opening of the Cath lab and the psychiatric unit.