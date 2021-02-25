EORH to reopen Cath lab

BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) — East Ohio Regional Hospital is excited about offering a wide range of services soon, including re-opening their cardiac catheterization lab.

As we told you yesterday, they have purchased new state- of the art imaging system from G-E. The new equipment is expected to arrive at the hospital next week.

The cardiac cath lab will add to a wide range of cardiac services already offered at the hospital .

Some of those include nuclear stress tests, vascular studies and cardiac rehab.

Every non-invasive test you can think about from a cardiovascular standpoint we are already doing. So opening the cath lab will be adding the invasive component to that whole package so that East Ohio Regional Hospital will be able to then provide the full spectrum of cardiovascular services right here. Dr. Triston Smith. Director of Cardiac Services, EORH

We are excited to have it. Heart disease is a major disease state here in the tri-state area. It kind of like the next natural progression for us to invest in the new cath lab. Bernie Albertini. Chief Operating Officer, EORH

The next step for hospital officials is to seek the required state regulatory approval before officially reopening the lab.

They say they hope to have it up and running by the end of April.