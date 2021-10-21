Erin Brockovich will help pick out a new logo for Wheeling’s Water Pollution Control Division

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Well-known environmental activist Erin Brockovich will serve as a judge for Wheeling’s Water Pollution Control Division’s logo contest. Launched in July, the contest asked Ohio County youth to get creative and assist with a design that will ultimately be featured on the facility’s new signage.



W-P-C-D personnel served as judges for the first round of the contest, narrowing down the 104 entries to the top 25. Local celebrity judges include Wheeling Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum, 7News’ very own D.K. Wright and WPCD Staffer Amanda Kerns. They will select the top 10 entries that will be forwarded on to Brockovich to select a winner.