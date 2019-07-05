Every child on a boat must be wearing a life vest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They’re technically called PFDs—personal floatation devices.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police take them seriously.

In West Virginia, kids age 12 and under must wear them, and they must be secured. Also, there must be a wearable PFD on board for each adult on the boat or being towed. Adults on board don’t have to wear them, but they have to be able to access them quickly.

“I think the most common mistake people make is they will put the personal floatation device on but they don’t snug it up, they don’t buckle it correctly,” said Tadd DeLuca, battalion chief of the Wheeling Fire Department. “And they think that just because it’s on them, that’s good enough. But actually if they do fall in the water, it’s more likely to just come off. It’s really important to buckle all the straps and pull them tightly—have a nice snug fit.”

“People with children on board may technically have a PFD for every person on board,” added Sgt. Steve Himmelrick of the W.Va. Department of Natural Resources. “But when you put an adult size life jacket on an infant or small child, it diesn’t work as intended.”

If a person is being towed behind the boat, they must be wearing their PFD.

West Virginia has an online safe boating course that covers this and many other safe boating issues. Once you complete the course, you receive a boater education card that ever expires.