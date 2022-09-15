GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re the type who likes to experience history, rather than learn about it in a textbook, then you may want to mark your calendars for this Saturday, September 17.

The Cockayne Farmstead is hosting World War II History Day.

Visitors will see how World War II impacted Marshall County through guest speakers, interpreters, music and even victory garden demonstrations.

Local Corgi breeder explains dog’s royal appeal

I think things like this really help people get excited about history. Not everybody is into history in a textbook or in a book. So, I think bringing it to life really makes it seem real for people. They’re reminded that these things happened, and it didn’t just happen far away. Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

World War II Navy Wave Louise Adams and other local veterans will also be present to share their life experiences.

The Cockayne Farmstead is debuting a brand new exhibit called “We Did Our Part” with some artifacts that will be on display for the first time.

World War II happened here too. The battles didn’t happen here, but it impacted so many local people; the local factories, the soldiers who went away, some who didn’t come back, some who did. The people around here worked together to you know work in factories to produce war goods, grow victory gardens, all the things that people did to help the war effort. It’s part of our story too. Kara Gordon, Site Manager, Cockayne Farmstead

Some historic World War II jeeps will be on display, and there’s even a Rosie the Riveter lookalike contest!

Feel free to bring the kids as well. They’ll be able to make cards for veterans that will be sent to veterans who are in the hospital.

It’s all happening this Saturday, September 17 at the Cockayne Farmstead in Glen Dale from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Marshall County Veterans Honor Guard will close out the day with a ceremony to lower the flag.

Find a schedule at cockaynefarmstead.com.