Experts have an important warning for domestic violence survivors about Wednesday’s emergency alert system test.

On October 4, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be the ones conducting a test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

The test is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time (1:20pm CT/12:20pm MT/11:20am PT).

This test is to ensure that in the event of an emergency situation, Americans can be quickly alerted.

All major U.S. wireless providers will participate in the emergency alert system and will transmit the national test. If your phone is powered on and in range of an active tower, you will receive a nationwide emergency test.

If your phone is powered on and connected to cellular signal, your phone will alert regardless of whether it is on silent or muted.

While these types of tests and alerts are essential to keep Americans informed, they can potentially pose a threat to victims of domestic violence.

According to the Safety Net Blog, survivors of domestic violence have to be creative, resourceful, and resilient. In order to do so, they will devise strategies to protect themselves and maintain their privacy and safety.

One of these strategies may include having a hidden phone, which often serves as a lifeline when the need for help arises.

With the upcoming emergency test, Safety Blog Net urges survivors of domestic violence to temporarily turn these devices off during the test so as to not alert the abuser of its existence.

Safety Blog Net also states that having a hidden device is one that a survivor should make with careful consideration based on the potential risks involved. They offer more information on how to protect yourself with a hidden device.

The story also suggests survivors can always contact one of the national hotlines to get connected with local advocates who can provide safety planning support and information about local resources.