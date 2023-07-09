DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A building in a residential neighborhood exploded in Dayton on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called at 9:10 a.m. to the 5100 block of Prescott Avenue in Dayton.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS when authorities arrived at the scene, they found “some sort of explosion” had occurred. Around the same time, dispatch says a fire resulted at the location from the explosion.

Our 2 NEWS crew at the scene saw AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy arrive in the area just before 10 a.m.

No one was reported to have been found inside of the building. No injuries were reported from the explosion or fire.

The explosion and fire remains under investigation.