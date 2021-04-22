Façade Improvement Program ready to spruce up Wheeling storefronts

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling is a centuries-old city, and so are many of its buildings.

But like any piece of history, eventually some restoration is necessary—and that’s where city leaders come in.

The Façade Improvement Program is expanding after a successful test run in the main part of town.

Business owners can apply for funding to improve the parts of their building visible from the outside.

If a committee of city leaders approve it—the owners could get up to 15 thousand dollars.

And it’s not just for the street-facing parts of the building.

We also include roofs, however. So anything on the façade of the building, windows, painting, anything, awnings, are all eligible under our program. Nancy Prager, Director of Economic and Community Development

She says the money will come from the city’s general fund.

Two dozen businesses have already taken advantage of the program—and the city wants to help improve even more in the same way.

Head to Wheelingwv.gov/façade to see how you can make your storefront shine.