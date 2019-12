GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new facility to treat people with black lung disease is about to open in the Ohio Valley.

The Respiratory and Occupational Lung Disease Clinic will open this February at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

This will be the only clinic in the region, with the nearest being in Youngstown.

The hope is this will help fill a void left by the closure of East Ohio Regional Hospital.