Fairfax Police have concluded their search of the USA HQ and states that there is no evidence of a crime.

UPDATE: "We've concluded our search of the building. We don't have any evidence that a crime occurred. Our person of interest was located in another area of #FairfaxCounty & we're talking to them now. We're thankful that this was a non-event." Watch: https://t.co/HYOs6QGYVO #FCPD pic.twitter.com/WTplZFYJme — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

Police also stated this was a non-event at USA Today HQ.

There currently is a person of interest located in another area of Fairfax County and police are investigating

Check out the full Press Conference below.

Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Wednesday, August 7, 2019