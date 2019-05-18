Faith leaders discuss opioid crisis at conference

Several leaders in the faith community gathered Saturday morning in Morgantown to tackle the opioid crisis in the Mountain State.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston joins Catholic Charities WV and the West Virginia Council of Churches for the “Faith Hope Love:Creating Connections for Healing” conference.

The forum discussed how the faith community is combating the opioid crisis and what services they are currently offering for people who are seeking treatment.

Dr. Kevin Blankenship, founder of Jacob’s Ladder, was the keynote speaker of the presentation. Following a family crisis with addiction, Dr. Blankenship has dedication his career to providing solutions in the recovery industry.

People who walk any faith in life were encouraged to attend. Those in attendence also received training in the use of Narcan.