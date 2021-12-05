Faith sees no race

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Washington Post is shining a spotlight on Wheeling, West Virginia and its very own Rev. Darrell Cummings. It features diversity within the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and the work Rev. Cummings has done for nearly 31 years.

According to the Washington Post story Rev. Cummings says, “We’re not a Black church or a White church. We’re just a church.” Between speaking the Lord’s word and the countless hours and dedication bettering the community, Rev. Cummings, has grown his congregation beyond race and influenced the lives of many.

I believe in Jesus and I believe he is a ministry to all races, and I think that the ministry should reflect on the community. We are not here to just be in the community we want to make a difference in our community, and we can’t do that if we only minister to one race. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Rev. Cummings says this was a humbling experience, and he is grateful he can be a part of spreading diversity and the message of God.