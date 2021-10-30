Fall Fun Fest brings community together

BETHESDA, OHIO (WTRF) With Halloween just an away, one town is starting a festive tradition. The city of Bethesda held a fall festival Saturday at Epworth Park. Sweet treats, games, and even wiener dog races.

Community members and vendors gathered to celebrate the season. Peggy Riccadona is a vendor and sponsor of the wiener dog race.

She says that it’s nice to see the community come out and enjoy one another’s company, but she says the event that really draws people in is their wiener dog race.

We have twenty-five dogs coming today and we give away prizes and trophies from the Snotty Pouch Stylish Pet Boutique in St. Clairsville. We have a lot of vendors that are here today. It’s just a fall fun festival that is the Village of Bethesda kick off year, it’s their first one. They just want to bring people out into the community. We have a food truck and venders. It just a fun day for fall. Peggy Riccadona, Vender and Sponsor

They held several games for children to get involved in and even had a clown making balloon animals. Riccadona says it’s a great way to celebrate.