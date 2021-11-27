Families enjoy free ice skating rink at the Plaza on Market

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Wheeling has brought back a winter favorite. A synthetic ice rink was added to the Plaza on Market and the public was invited to come out and skate for free.

The city began this holiday activity in 2019 and was excited they can bring it back this year. Families were happy to lace up their skates and enjoy a fun evening together.

Event coordinator for All Year Sports Galaxy Artur Butov says it’s a fun way to kick off the holiday season.

It’s just a unique experience that you can’t get anywhere else. If there is no real ice rink you can’t really ice skate anywhere so, we are bringing the ice rink to people. It is going on from 3-8 p.m. and it’s mostly met for kids, but everyone can come give it a try. Artur Butov, All Year Sports Galaxy Event coordinator

Skates were provided and this pop-up ice rink will only be at the plaza Saturday. From the fake snow, Christmas tree, and music, community members experienced a winter wonderland outside.