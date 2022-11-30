A soccer fan is reportedly dead after celebrating a World Cup USA victory.

Euro Weekly says Mehran Sammak, 27, was shot in the head by Iran’s Islamic Regime’s security forces in Northern Iran.

The news outlet reports that Sammak was killed after he honked his horn when USA beat Iran in the World Cup.

According to CNN, Iran allegedly threatened the families of its soccer team with torture and imprisonment if the players didn’t ‘behave.’

USA beat Iran on Tuesday 1-0 and will go against the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 AM in the knockout stage of 16.