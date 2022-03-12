Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – On a freezing day like today, many of us would prefer to have a full head of hair.

But these attendees of tonight’s Nailers game didn’t mind shaving it all off in the name of childhood cancer research.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation held their 19th annual head shaving event tonight at WesBanco Arena, where a courageous few stepped up to the barber’s chair.

Not everyone went all the way—some like Sophia only got a trim.

But she says it was worth it for the 46 kids who lose their hair to cancer treatments daily.

It just feels right, it’s the right thing to do. Sophia, Had hair cut

Asking someone to shave their head on the spur of the moment at a hockey game is kind of tough, but as you can see, we have people getting undercuts and things like that, some different stuff, so it’s all for the kids, it works out good. Dave Parsons, Wheeling Director of St. Baldrick’s

Those who participated offered up donations to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation from friends and family.

In the years since it started, they’ve raised nearly a quarter million dollars from those who brave the shave.