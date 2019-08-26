Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead

(NEWS10) – The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a “polar coaster” winter this year.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the Northeast, from Washington Boston, can expect colder-than-normal temperatures with above-average winter precipitation.
“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” shares Editor Peter Geiger, Philom. said.
The Western United States is expected to see near-normal winter temperatures and normal precipitation./**/
