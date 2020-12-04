Fatal officer involved shooting investigated in Wayne County, WV

WAYNE, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. It happened in Wayne County on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Troopers from the Wayne Detachment were called to a domestic incident in the White’s Creek area of the county. When they arrived a suspect met them with an AR-15. According to a release, the suspect fired the weapon. That led the troopers to return fire, killing the person.
The identity of the suspect was not released. The case is still under active investigation.
