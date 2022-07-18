Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire within the next three years, according to CNN.

Fauci told CNN on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office which would end in January 2025.

If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico. “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

The outlet does not report a specific date and says Fauci hasn’t planned a retirement process, yet.

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ( NIAID), where he is the director, had “ the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

Dr. Fauci is currently the chief medical advisor in the White House and has been since Ronald Reagan.