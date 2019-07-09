FBI, ICE using facial tech on driver’s licenses

It’s the kind of sophisticated technology that people love to see in movies and cop-shows: facial-recognition searches used to catch criminals and terrorists.

But there’s new information that law enforcement, including the immigration and customs enforcement agency– or ‘ICE’– can use facial-recognition technology on our drivers’ license photos to match them up with photos being used in criminal or immigration cases.

The FBI’s use of drivers’ license pictures has been previously reported.

But Harrison Rudolph of the center on privacy and technology at Georgetown law school, which obtained documents on the searches, says ice’s use of the photos wasn’t previously known and drivers’ generally don’t know that ‘ice’ can use their pictures, sometimes by simply by contacting their state’s DMV.

Harrison Rudolph, Center on Privacy and Technology: “In no state, has a state gone and actually voted on giving ICE access to these driver’s license photos. And when drivers go to get a driver’s license, they’re never told that they’re also handing over their face to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

The Washington Post first reported this story.

Rudolph says, so far, there’s no evidence that ‘ice’ has used facial-recognition technology to conduct mass searches for undocumented immigrants, to target them for deportation.

But he’s worried about what could happen.

Harrison Rudolph, Center on Privacy and Technology: “I’m seriously concerned about Immigration and Customs Enforcement using state driver’s license databases to hunt down immigrants.”

20 states plus the District of Columbia now cooperate with FBI requests for facial recognition scans of driver’s license photos.

Critics say facial recognition isn’t limited to finding criminal suspects.

That it can be used to find witnesses, victims, and others who haven’t committed crimes.

But law enforcement advocates say no one, including undocumented immigrants, should expect that their drivers’ license photos can’t be used to track them.

James Gagliano, Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent: “In this instance, because a drivers license is a privilege, and because it is administered by the state, to then stop and say the state is not allowed to compare those photo images. In the instance where one person out of a million might be a murderer, in that instance I side on the side of law enforcement with this.”

But Rudolph says one potential problem is the flaws in the technology.

Brian Todd, Reporting: “Regarding lighting and pigmentation, facial recognition isn’t always accurate, right?”

Harrison Rudolph, Center on Privacy and Technology: “That’s right. Low-quality photographs can really combine with serious problems with racial bias to amplify the risk for false identification. Face recognition technology tends to perform worse on folks with darker skin color, women and young people.”

An FBI official recently told congress- the bureau does not use facial recognition for massive dragnets.

Kimberly Del Greco, FBI Deputy Assistant Director: “The face services unit only searches photos that have been collected pursuant to the attorney general guidelines as part as an authorized FBI investigation.”