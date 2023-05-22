BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Johnson and Johnson’s Covid Vaccine is no longer available in the United States.

The FDA had restricted it due to concerns over a rare but serious side effect involving blood clots. After that, public confidence in the drug decreased, and now it’s no longer being produced.

This may sound alarming to people who received the J and J vaccine during the pandemic. But the immunization nurse at the Belmont County Health Department explained that there’s no cause for alarm.

“As far as the FDA is concerned, usually if you’re gonna develop a blood clot from J&J, it is usually 1 to 2. The symptoms are gonna present themselves between 1 and 2 weeks after you’ve received that vaccine. Our US government stock expired on May 7th. So we are coming up on that 2 week period so that’s gonna be irrelevant here very soon.” Christine Jenewein, Immunization Nurse at Belmont County Health Department

The CDC is now advising that all expired doses to be disposed of.