WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – This weekend people from all over the county came to visit Wheeling for this year’s Winter Blues Music Festival.

At the McClure, the event was hosted by Roxby Entertainment.

Participates enjoyed live blues music and delicious food.

Director of Entertainment, Bruce Wheeler says people love the blues and this weekend’s event is just the beginning.

We plan on doing entertainment on a regular basis at the McClure. We will be doing waterfront events. We have the Blues Fest in August. We’re looking at possibly an Americana fest in the fall at the waterfront. So, the idea of that from Roxby is that they want to develop entertainment as a tourism vehicle. Bruce Wheeler, Director of entertainment

He says they’ve drawn in people from over 25 states for their blues fest which proves how many people love this kind of entertainment.

If you are interested in this genres of music, they have a lot in store for the future and Wheeler says they look forward to hosting a variety of events this spring and summer.