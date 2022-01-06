Feeling stressed? How to cope in the pandemic, according to Jehovah’s Witnesses

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)-If you’re feeling anxious or stressed, you’re not alone, and, unfortunately, facing a pandemic isn’t helping.

Facing COVID-19 has been tough on many, but especially those living it day in and day out: our frontline workers. The pandemic has left a toll on them one way or another.

Frontline workers are all facing the threat of catching the virus themselves, while others are going through physical, mental, and emotional stress. But that’s not stopping one organization from helping.

Jehovah’s Witnesses say their congregation has grown 3% last year in the pandemic, and although they’re not always meeting physically, they’re there if someone needs someone to turn to.

“We’ve always faced struggles and this happens to be a very difficult time for many, but having the hope for a future, praying for God’s kingdom to come, being able to look at a better future that’s been promised to us, really helps our congregants get through every single day.” Robert Hendricks, United States spokesperson for Jehovah Witnesses

If you’re feeling stressed or pandemic fatigue, Jehovah’s Witnesses say reach out.