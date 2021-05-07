FEMA is providing COVID-19 funeral relief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Funeral director Steven Correa wears gloves as he moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at Continental Funeral Home in East Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

We normally hear about FEMA during hurricane season, but they’re also here to help with COVID-19.  

FEMA has a new program to reimburse Americans up to $9,000 for COVID related funeral costs. 

Most funeral expenses are covered including the casket or urn, the headstone, transportation, and even the use of a funeral home. 

Kepner Funeral Homes managing partner Ashley Ferns says the funeral bill must be paid to be eligible. 

She also said you only need to provide a few documents. 

“They need to provide a death certificate that states that there was a COVID-19 death [which] occurred after January 20, 2020.  They need to provide their funeral documentation that the bill was paid, any kind of expenses that they incurred, and that they had a death within the United States.” 

Ashley Kepner Ferns – Kepner Funeral Homes managing partner

If your loved one passed away due to COVID-19, call 844-684-6333 or click here for more information on how to apply for the reimbursement program. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter