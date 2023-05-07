WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Check this out!

It was the best playdate man’s best friend could ever want.

Dog owners grabbed their leashes and treated their pooches for a tail-wagging good time.

Dog lovers came out for Fidofest at Fitzsimmons Dog Park in Wheeling to enjoy time with their pets.

They were also able to see the big reveal of a new art installation that featured artwork.

The artwork was created by local residents of their pets.

Some of the day’s fun activities included pictures with your pet, a pet parade, a dog costume contest and a doggie kissing booth.

The event was hosted by Wheeling Heritage’s Volunteer Wheeling and it was sponsored by Dirty Paws, a pet care service located in Wheeling.