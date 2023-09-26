An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter is going viral for bringing in a Bible before his fight, holding it up, and yellowing “freedom.”

At UFC Vegas 79, Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell took on Dan Ige in the Men’s Featherweight bout.

Before the bout, Mitchell raised a Bible high above his head and yelled “Freedom” while he was being introduced.

After beating Ige in a unanimous decision, Mitchell brought out his Bible again and said

“I brought this Bible in here tonight because I do believe that Satan is taking over this earth, I know [Ige] lost friends; they lost their homes; they lost their children, and I love these people with all my heart, “And we have to show Satan that he can’t do nothing [to] the power of Christ when we come together.”

Mitchell claimed he would be donating $5,000 to Ige, who is a native Hawaiian, to assist his friends and family in Hawaii.

Mitchell also had this to say about Hawaii, “These fires in Hawaii, I don’t believe that they were natural. I believe they are man-made. They’re trying to take the land from the natives and I want Dan Ige, a native Hawaiian, to lead this world in prayer against the power of Satan.”

Mitchell is 16-2 in the UFC.