The last of the four conductor finalists will be performing with the Wheeling symphony orchestra on Friday

Silas Huff will be performing Tchaikovsky‘s fourth symphony and he says it’s a really epic way to close out the season.

They will also be playing some American music and some Mozart.

Huff says he loves to work with such a great orchestra and would bring a lot to the symphony if chosen and he can’t wait to end the season with a bang.