Fingerprints & video may lead to jewel thieves

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas two people had the salesperson’s attention, and two others swiped a diamond earring from the case.

He says it happened at 4 p.m. Thursday at Kay Jewelers in the Ohio Valley Mall.

The sheriff says the three men and one woman entered the store together.

One man and woman pretended to be a couple interested in purchasing jewelry and a sales associate was busy helping them.

The other two men were standing near another jewelry case.

The sheriff said the two men left the store and the couple followed.

The associate then noticed a diamond earring missing from the case.

Sheriff Lucas says they left fingerprints on the case and their images on mall security cameras.

He says that video will be released to the public early next week.