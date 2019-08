MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF)

Crews are responding to a fire at the JSW Steel Plant in Mingo Junction.

According to officials the call came in around 6 p.m..

Mingo Junction Fire Department is the lead on this fire but have called in surrounding area Fire Departments to help out.

According to dispatchers this fire is allegedly due to something inside one of the casters in the mill.

So far there have been no injuries reported.

